Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

