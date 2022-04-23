Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $97.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

