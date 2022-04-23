JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $81.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.