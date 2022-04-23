Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

TECH opened at $402.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

