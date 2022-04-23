West Family Investments Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

