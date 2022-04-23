Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $199.13

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of EXR opened at $212.56 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.
In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.