Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $199.13

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $212.56 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.