KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

