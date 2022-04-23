Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 97,164 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $7,194,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 203,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.