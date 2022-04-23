7,454 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

CFG stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.