Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,261 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.