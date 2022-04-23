Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $117.49.
