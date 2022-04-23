Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

