Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $405,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

