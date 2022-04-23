Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $418,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

FTCS stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

