Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 621 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

