Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.97.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

