Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

INFY opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

