Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $217,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

