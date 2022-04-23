Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $188,000 Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $4.30 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

