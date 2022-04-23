Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MTZ opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.