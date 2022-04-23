Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $471.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.73 and its 200 day moving average is $598.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

