Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of MT opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

