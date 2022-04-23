Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $85.23 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

