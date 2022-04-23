Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 18,730 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

NKLA stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

