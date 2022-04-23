4,750 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $41.52 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.