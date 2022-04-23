Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,961 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 67.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

