Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

