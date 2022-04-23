Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 416.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $13,082,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

