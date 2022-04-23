Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $229,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

