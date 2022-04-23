Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,236,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

