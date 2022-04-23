Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,451 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after buying an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

