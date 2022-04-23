Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 285,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

