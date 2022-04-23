Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $92.63 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

