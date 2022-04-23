Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 14,903 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -228.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.