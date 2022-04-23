Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:KSS opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

