Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.84 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.