Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,027 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18,857.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Denbury by 25.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN opened at $68.93 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

