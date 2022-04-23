Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 498,500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 498,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

