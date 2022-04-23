Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,237 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 352.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

