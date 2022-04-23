Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.07. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

