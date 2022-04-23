Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.
LYFT stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
