J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.