Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.03 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.