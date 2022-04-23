Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $641,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $37,098,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,146,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

