Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 650 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in VMware by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in VMware by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Cross Research cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

