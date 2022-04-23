Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.30. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

