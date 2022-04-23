Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

