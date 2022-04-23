Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $743,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $206.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.55 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

