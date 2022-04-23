Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,448 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.01 and a beta of 0.98. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

