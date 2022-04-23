Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$61.00. The stock traded as high as C$59.09 and last traded at C$59.03, with a volume of 1294987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.54.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.53.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

